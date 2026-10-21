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22 October 2026

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  3. Sauter buys majority stake in 24-7 Group

Sauter buys majority stake in 24-7 Group

23 hours Swiss building automation and engineering group Sauter has taken a majority stake in UK engineering and facilities management business 24-7 Group.

Founded by Andy Hawes in 2010, 24-7 Group has grown from an electrical contractor into a £70m business employing more than 330 colleagues across the UK. Hawes will remain as chief executive and shareholder, with the business continuing to operate under its existing name and leadership.

Founded in 1910, Sauter employs more than 4,020 people across 40 subsidiaries, bringing over a century of expertise in building automation, energy management and technical facilities management.

The investment aims to combine Sauter's international expertise and technology with 24-7 Group’s established UK engineering and facilities management capabilities, creating opportunities for continued growth and investment.

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