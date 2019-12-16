Scottish electrical trade body joins conflict resolution campaign

CAP seeks to facilitate early resolution of potential disputes and promote collaborative working throughout the construction supply chain. Select has added its name to the list of organisations committed to avoiding disputes in the construction sector.

By signing up, organisations pledge to try and resolve differences of opinion before they escalate.

CAP is a joint initiative by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, the Royal Institute of British Architects, the Institution of Civil Engineers and other major professional bodies. More than 100 UK construction and engineering bodies have signed on to CAP, which uses conflict avoidance techniques to help parties to a contract deal with differences of opinion.

Select managing director Alan Wilson said he was delighted to add the trade body’s name to the signatories page. “Disputes in the construction industry cost billions of pounds, cause immeasurable harm to business relationships and reputations, and are extremely slow and difficult to resolve,” he said. “Such problems mean that projects are frequently delivered behind schedule and over budget, which adds further strain to an already stressful industry.

“That’s why we’re joining others to encourage collaborative working and the use of early intervention techniques to try and resolve differences of opinion before the escalate into full-blown disputes.”

CAP is developing initiatives to inform high-level decision-makers about the added value of these techniques, and how to access and use them.

In addition, the Conflict Avoidance Coalition Steering Group has developed a toolkit that offers a guide to best practice, tips for implementation and other advice on how to implement the CAP pledge within an organisation. This has been shaped by feedback from industry partners to ensure it meets the needs of users.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk