Screencore picks RME for France

The distributor, with a presence throughout France, will provide a complete after-sales service, including parts, service and customer support.

Screencore has been active in France since its business started, but has now set the goal of providing the best customer service and care by working with RME as a strategic distributor.

"RME's managing director, Benoit Roglet, and his team are the benchmark in France for professionalism and customer service. It was very easy to choose RME because they have the industry knowledge, focus and expertise to take the Screencore offering to the next level in France," says Ciarán Ryan from Screencore.

"The Screencore range will integrate synergistically with the existing RME product lines, which will offer a comprehensive set of solutions to RME's customers.

"Everyone at Screencore is looking forward to working with Benoit and his team. I would like to welcome RME to the global Screencore family, and I look forward to working with the company to ensure that customers across France maximise their screen and crusher investment."

Specialising in the sale and rental of equipment for quarries and recycling platforms, RME offers solutions using tools and machines for the preparation of materials by sorting, grinding, sieving and cleaning. The company's main areas of activity are in quarries, recycling, demolition sites, public works and industry.

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