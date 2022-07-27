Seddon wins £175m Sellafield contract

The 125-year-old Bolton-based family run company will deliver the £175m contract through a framework agreement, until March 2039.

Seddon is the fourth company to be appointed to Sellafield by the nuclear facility’s Programme and Project Partners: Doosan Babcock, Kellogg Brown & Root, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, and Jacobs.

Commenting on the decision, John Shannon, divisional director, Seddon said: “This an excellent appointment for Seddon as a supply chain partner for the Sellafield Site. We pride ourselves on our expertise and have complete faith in our experience to deliver best-of-kind service over the next 17 years.

“This opportunity will ensure that we, along with other stakeholders, contribute to both the community and regional economy positively over this period.”

The scope of the contract includes construction works including internal walls, ceilings and screeding, painting, joinery and fit-out.

Through its involvement with Sellafield, Seddon joins a wider network of delivery partners committed to investing in Cumbria through the creation of new jobs, apprentice roles and the expansion and creation of new facilities in the region.

The contractor will work alongside all project stakeholders to ensure Sellafield’s mission is successful as it works to decommission the site and create a clean and safe environment for the future.

PPP head of supply chain Peter Hogg added: “We are very pleased to announce our fifth long-term work partnership for PPP. This company has never worked ‘inside the fence’ at Sellafield before and that is why the PPP model is different. It is providing opportunities to organisations that we have not worked with before, which can provide innovative solutions to meet our long-term needs. This collaboration, together with Seddon’s supply chain will ensure enhanced project delivery and increased social impact and economic benefits for our communities.”

