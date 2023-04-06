Selco quotes locked for six months

Selco Builders Warehouse has launched its Quote Lock initiative to run throughout April, fixing the prices on quotes for six months

Trade customers at Selco Builders Warehouse have been offered a temporary hedge against the rising prices of materials.

For April 2023 only, any official quote issued by Selco to a trade card holder, either in one of its 75 branches or online, at any point during this month, will be fixed for six months.

Normally, these quotes are good for only one month.

Tradespeople have been given the chance to secure pricing certainty during 2023 after

Selco chief executive Howard Luft said: “Throughout all areas of life, the cost of living crisis has had a real impact and tradespeople have been affected too. We have seen rising prices across the board and tradespeople have had jobs cancelled at short notice through no fault of their own.

“We have done everything we can to keep the impact of rising prices to a minimum for our customers and now want to provide price assurance and certainty with the Quote Lock scheme, adding another layer to our usual pledge of competitive trade pricing.

“If a customer has a job either scheduled or potentially coming down the line, securing a quote throughout April will mean they know the prices they will be paying for the materials until the last quarter of the year.”

