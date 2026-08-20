Sellafield engineers plan decommissioning in the round

Inside the immersive visualisation facility

Igloo's 360° immersive technology is designed to accommodate ten users at a time. Installed at the West Cumbrian nuclear site's Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Collaboration (RAICo1) facility, it gives the specialists a way to plan and deliver decommissioning work more safely.

The facility brings together remotely operated robotics systems and data visualisation in a single interactive space. It is expected to reduce time spent in hazardous environments by up to 40%, using robotics and live data streaming to enable remote operations and monitoring.

A team planning work in a restricted area can walk the route virtually, with live imagery from robotic platforms on site displayed as conditions change.

The facility also provides a dedicated space for collaborative operations planning, enabling multidisciplinary teams to test approaches and respond quickly to emerging issues.

The immersive environment forms part of Sellafield Ltd's wider strategy to combine robotics, artificial intelligence, modelling capabilities and advanced visualisation technologies to transform how nuclear decommissioning is planned, rehearsed and delivered.

The project builds on expertise gained through AtkinsRéalis’ Lava Lab network and the delivery of Sellafield Ltd’s immersive facility at Hinton House in Risley, Cheshire, applying proven immersive technologies to support safer and more efficient decommissioning projects.

AtkinsRéalis played a key role in integrating Igloo Vision’s immersive platform with Sellafield Ltd’s digital information and operational requirements, creating a practical tool for planning, training and decision-making. Early engagement between the project partners ensured the design met operational needs while allowing flexibility for future expansion and innovation.

Richard Brook, digital solutions lead for nuclear at AtkinsRéalis, said: "Decommissioning some of the UK's most complex nuclear facilities requires teams to make critical decisions efficiently and safely.

"This new capability gives nuclear and engineering experts a completely different way to engage with information. Teams can better visualise challenges and work through solutions together before activities begin on site.

"What's particularly innovative is the way we're bringing immersive technology and robotics together in one place. That's creating new opportunities to reduce risk, improve efficiency and help accelerate the delivery of decommissioning programmes."

Rav Chunilal, head of robotics and artificial intelligence at Sellafield Ltd, said: "What excites me most is not the technology itself, but the opportunity to fundamentally change how we tackle some of the most complex challenges in nuclear decommissioning.

"We've spent the last few years building capability across robotics, AI, digital twins and remote operations, and this is another important step on that journey. By allowing our people to explore, test and understand complex environments before work begins, we're creating a safer, smarter and more connected way of working.

“The Immersion Room at Hinton House in Cheshire is already demonstrating the value of immersive environments, bringing together and enabling teams to collaborate on simulation models of our nuclear facilities.

"With RAICo1 now providing a dedicated environment for innovation, development and demonstration, and a further immersive capability being developed on the Sellafield site itself, we're creating a connected ecosystem that links innovation and operational planning to frontline delivery.

“More importantly, this reflects a broader shift in how high-hazard industries can operate in the future. The real value comes from bringing together immersive environments, live operational data, robotics and intelligent systems to create a richer understanding of complex challenges. As these technologies converge, we move away from reacting to problems in the field to anticipating and rehearsing how to solve them virtually before work begins.

“That means less time spent in hazardous areas, greater collaboration between our experts regardless of location, and faster, more informed decision-making. Ultimately, innovation should be measured not by the technology we deploy, but by the impact it has on our people, the risks we remove and our ability to deliver our mission more safely and efficiently."

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