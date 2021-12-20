Sellafield offers £249m steelwork opportunity

The Sellafield programme and project partners are undertaking a procurement exercise to identify key delivery partners (KDPs) for steelwork and cladding via a £249m multi project procurement (MPP) process.

The programme and project partners (PPP) are Kellogg Brown and Root (KBR) (integration), Jacobs (design and engineering), Morgan Sindall Infrastructure (civils construction management) and Doosan Babcock (process construction management), with Sellafield itself as a fifth partner. They are working on the site's 100-year decommissioning programme.

Peter Hogg, PPP head of supply chain, said: “We are keen to hear from potential key delivery partners to take part in an exciting long-term partnership to design and deliver steelwork and cladding of industrial buildings at the Sellafield site. This is the latest multi project procurement process to be announced and we are looking forward to hearing from innovative organisations in these fields.”

The PPP model has been established to deliver approximately 25 projects over 20 years, including new build and upgrade of existing buildings.

This package of work consists of steelwork, known as KDP2, and external envelope (or cladding), known as KDP6.

The pre-procurement notice says that the scope includes all the typical elements of work usually associated with the delivery of steelwork, both structural and other, and the cladding of industrial buildings.

The client team is looking to award an 18-year framework agreement with selected suppliers. A full strategy paper outlining the procurement approach, commercial model, timeline, and other information will be available to interested organisations at the start of the market engagement phase, which runs until 2nd February 2022.

To register interest email mppsupplychain@sl-ppp.co.uk by noon on 7th January 2022.

