Selwood expands in Inverness

The branch, which held an open day on Tuesday, will enable Selwood to respond more quickly and efficiently to customer requirements, positioning equipment, expertise and people closer to customers.

It targets key sectors including water utilities, infrastructure and industry, providing access to Selwood’s pump and storage rental fleet and Siltbuster waste water treatment solutions, supported by technical expertise and engineering capability.

The new branch complements stablished locations in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

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