Sir Robert McAlpine reports sustainability success

In the 2020-2025 period covered by the report, the contractor baselined its Scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon emissions, and introduced carbon benchmarking across its projects. It rolled out Carbon Literacy training; expanded renewable energy use; developed Carbon Minimum Standards; and secured validation of its emissions targets from the Science Based Targets initiative. By 2025, 92% of its electricity came from renewable tariffs and 45% of the concrete used across the business was lower embodied carbon, exceeding a 30% target.

It became the first Tier 1 contractor to achieve PAS 2080 certification across its entire business. The certification provides independent assurance that robust systems, processes and technical expertise are in place to predict, manage and report whole-life carbon throughout the project lifecycle.

In resource efficiency, the business progressed from retrospectively measuring waste to using digital tools, building information modelling and materials data to prevent waste at source. At 1 Broadgate, Sir Robert McAlpine helped deliver the UK’s first large-scale materials passport, enabling materials to be tracked for future reuse and repurposing. The project reclaimed 27% of materials for reuse and diverted more than 13,000 tonnes of non-hazardous demolition waste from landfill.

The company has now, at the end of the five year campaign, launched a new Sustainable Engineering Excellence strategy, to build on these successes. Centred on carbon, circularity and social impact, it challenges teams to make better choices earlier, work more closely with clients and the supply chain, and focus expertise where it can create the greatest measurable impact.

Simon Richards, sustainability director at Sir Robert McAlpine, said: “Five years ago, we set a clear ambition for the future of sustainability at SRM, and then we set about delivering it by embedding sustainability into how we design, procure and deliver.

“The results in this report did not happen through isolated initiatives. They came from action across the business, with our people applying their expertise, challenging established approaches and making better decisions on projects every day.

“We have built capabilities, systems and data that did not exist when we started, and created a strong foundation for Sustainable Engineering Excellence. Our next strategy takes everything we have learned and raises the bar again, helping us and our clients make choices that matter across carbon, circularity and social impact.”

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