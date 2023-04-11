Sisk gets moving on £300m Jewellery Quarter development

CGI of Moda Living's Great Charles Street development, being built by Sisk

Sisk is building four blocks, spanning six to 39 stories, on the site of the old Ludgate Hill car park in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter – a site left undeveloped for more than 70 years

The £302m Great Charles Street neighbourhood will have 722 apartments.

It is nearly two years since Sisk was named preferred contractor for the redevelopment, following on from its delivery of another Moda scheme, The Mercian on Broad Street.

The Great Charles Street scheme, designed by Ryder Architecture, will include a gym, private dining rooms, co-working areas, resident sky lounges, roof terraces, cinema rooms and concierge servce.

The neighbourhood will also have new landscaped spaces and public realm with shops and cafes.

Moda Great Charles Street is due to open in 2025.

The development has been backed by what is said to be the largest deal for a build-to-rent project seen outside of London, with funding from Harrison Street, NFU Mutual and Apache Capital and a £188m development loan from Precede.

Alan Rodger, managing director of John Sisk & Son, said: “Our enduring relationship with Moda Living is founded on our capabilities and relevant experience in the high-rise residential sector across Birmingham and other major cities in the UK.”

The Sisk team is excited to be getting going

West Midlands mayor Andy Street said: “It is so exciting to see the bomb site finally being developed after being left untouched since the Second World War. This will remove one of the blots on the city’s landscape, and continue the quite incredible transformation of the city centre.”

Moda managing director Tony Brooks said: “Breaking ground on our second development in Birmingham is a huge milestone for us. The city is going through an exciting evolution and we’re proud to be part of its transforming skyline, as well as creating impact for the local jobs and skills market – it’s something we’ve been committed to since 2018 and will continue doing so for many years to come.

“The journey to starting work on this key central site has been a huge exercise in collaboration with Birmingham City Council, and I’m confident the result will be testament to what can be achieved when the public and private sectors work in true partnership.”

