Sisk completes A59 section

Katherine Bollard-Wilkes, Lauren Luck (Both Sisk) and Cllr Malcolm Taylor

The new 4.2km route is entering its final stages of construction, with the majority of the new road expected to open in the coming weeks, providing a new, safer and more reliable route between Harrogate and Skipton.

Lauren Luck, regional engineer, Sisk Infrastructure said: “We are delighted to reach this crucial milestone at Kex Gill.

“The project has presented significant engineering challenges, which our team and supply chain partners have successfully delivered solutions in very difficult terrain with significant environmental considerations to manage.

“We hope that this achievement creates a lasting, positive difference for communities across North Yorkshire.”

North Yorkshire Council's executive member for highways and transportation, Cllr Malcolm Taylor, said, "The opening of the main section of this new route will be a landmark moment for North Yorkshire and for the thousands of people who rely on the A59 every day.

"For decades, this stretch of road has been vulnerable to landslips, leading to costly repairs, lengthy diversions and significant disruption for local communities, businesses and visitors.

"Within weeks, road users will begin benefiting from a modern, resilient route that is designed to serve the county for generations to come."

The scheme has been introduced to provide a solution to a long-standing problem. Since 2000, the existing A59 at Kex Gill has suffered 15 landslips, resulting in more than £6 million of repair costs and repeated closures.

The majority of the construction works are now complete, with only the tie-ins to the existing road network and the completion of road markings remaining.

Once finished, this will enable two of the three carriageways to open to traffic, which is currently programmed before the end of August.

More than 12,700 native trees have been planted across the site, alongside extensive wildflower planting, habitat creation, balancing ponds and biodiversity measures designed to support local wildlife.

The scheme also includes new routes for walkers, cyclists and horse riders, together with four kilometres of natural stone walls that complement the character of the Nidderdale National Landscape.

Work currently continues on the final eastern and western connections to the existing road network, including construction of a redesigned junction at Church Hill, improvements to access around Fewston Reservoir and completion of landscaping works.

Once complete, the realigned route will remove traffic from the landslip-prone section of road and provide a safer, more resilient connection for communities, businesses and visitors travelling across North Yorkshire.

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