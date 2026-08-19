Sisk profit before tax up 27%

Reporting on the full calendar year, the group saw operating profit up 37.9% to €67m from €48.6m, with gross margins hitting 7.6%, from 6%.

Turnover was €2.624bn, dipping from €2.752bn. Slipping turnover in home market Ireland (€1,378.7m from €1,571.7m) and Europe (€242.9m from €329.3m) was balanced by growth in the UK (€1,002.7m, up from €850.2m). The UK was a significant growth market for Sisk in 2025, driven by activity across residential, commercial, infrastructure and specialist rail services.

Performance in the UK during the year was underpinned by several large-scale residential and commercial developments, while JSS Rail and Fuse Rail continued to perform strongly and remain well positioned to secure new work in 2026. The UK business enters the year ahead with a strong order book and good visibility into future workload, Sisk said.

The group said the increased profits from tightening turnover represented a disciplined approach to project selection, delivery and performance.

On 31 December, the group had €338.1m in cash, with €54.2m more in short term investments. It was debt free.

In October 2025, Sicon completed its acquisition of Farrans, expanding civil engineering and infrastructure capability across Ireland, Northern Ireland and Great Britain. The business now operates on a standalone basis within the wider Sisk Group, bringing extra expertise in key infrastructure sectors including water, energy, transportation, aviation and marine projects.

CEO Paul Brown, said, “2025 was another strong year for Sisk. We experienced increased profitability, improved margins, and continued to strengthen our market positioning in our key market sectors while maintaining a disciplined approach to growth and investment.

“Our performance in the year reflects the quality of our order book, the expertise of our teams and the consistent focus across the business on disciplined growth, innovative delivery excellence and a focus on improving our quality of earnings.

“We also welcomed Farrans to the Group during the year, broadening our base and further strengthening our infrastructure and civil engineering capability across Ireland and the UK. With a strong balance sheet, no bank debt and good pipeline visibility across our markets, we have entered 2026 in a strong position. Demand remains positive in most of the sectors in which we operate, and we remain focused on delivering sustainable growth while continuing to create long-term value for our clients, partners and communities.”

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