Sisk switches to HVO fuel across all Irish sites

Sisk energy manager Ian O’Connor (right) with Certa Ireland managing director Andrew Graham

Sisk says that it is first construction business in Ireland to mandate the switch to HVO across all sites.

It has signed a deal with HVO supplier Certa and expects all of its sites in Ireland to be fully HVO by the end of 2022. Similar supply arrangements are being explored for its mainland European projects.

Sisk is already using HVO in the UK. The success of a trial in 2020 on the Northstowe new town project in Cambridge, where it burned 1.5 million litres of HVO, prompted Sisk to roll out HVO in the UK. [See our previoous report here.]

As of April this year 100% of site fuel procured by Sisk in the UK is HVO.

The company says that switching to HVO – a fossil-free biofuel typically made by reacting waste vegetable oils and animal fats with hydrogen – will deliver a 90% reduction in CO 2 e and an 85% reduction in other harmful emissions such as particulate matter. The amount of diesel that Sisk uses annually emits 3,000 tonnes of CO 2 , which accounts for 60% of its scope 1 carbon emissions.

John Sisk & Son energy manager Ian O’Connor said: “Our transition to HVO is a major strategic step change and it will positively impact our carbon performance immediately. We estimate a 60% reduction of our scope 1 emissions when the entire company is using this fuel. We have set ourselves ambitious targets to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and this is another important milestone on the journey. We will continue to monitor new technologies and innovation to ensure we are at the forefront of clean and efficient sustainable solutions.”

