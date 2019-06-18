Skanska wins US school contract

The US$39m (£31m) contract with the Auburn School District is for the Dick Scobee Elementary School. The new 24,000m2 school will serve 650 students from kindergarten through to the fifth grade.

The project will replace an existing school and include general and specialist classrooms, administration offices, a gymnasium, a library, a kitchen and a covered play area.

Improvements to the nine-acre site will include a playground, playing fields, student pick-up and drop-off areas and bus loading, as well as staff and visitor parking. There will also be space configured for six future portable classrooms.

Construction will begin at the start of July and is scheduled for completion in July 2020.