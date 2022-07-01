Smart formwork trialled on Thames Tideway

SmartFormwork was used in the construciton of the Thames Tideway tunnel

The technology has been used in London, in the construction of the Thames Tideway super sewer.

Ferrovial says that the formwork system, called SmartFormwork, has built-in pressure gauges and thermometers to help optimise concreting speed and avoid overpressure that might jeopardise structural stability during construction.

SmartFormwork was developed as part of the company’s internal innovation program. Teams from Spain, the United Kingdom and Portugal participated in its development, in partnership with the Ferrovial research & development department.

The system has been validated in the construction of the Thames Tideway Tunnel and is now expected to be rolled out in the company’s other projects around the world.

