Smart truck for Spotmix

Spotmix's new Bay-Lynx UltraLite Plus volumetric mixer truck

Spotmix bought its first truck 35 years ago and today operates a fleet of 11 machines, all of which are from Bay-Lynx Manufacturing Inc.

Last year it bought one of Bay-Lynx’s new 32-tonne aluminium UltraLite Plus machines and has started 2020 by taking delivery of a second. These machines come with a mobile app that enables operators to calibrate the materials, upload customer-specific mix designs and log all the data.

Bay-Lynx Manufacturing Inc is a Canadian company founded in 1992, owned and run by Greg Koppelaar and family. It has been established in the UK for nearly 10 years with an assembly, parts and service facility on the outskirts of Runcorn, headed by operations director Michael Barr.

