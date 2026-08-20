Speedy approves Syntech biofuel

The approval comes after months of extensive trials across the hirer's Stage III and Stage V generators. The trials demonstrated that Syntech ASB performs in line with conventional EN590 diesel, with no loss of performance, no operational issues and no impact on SCR or DPF functionality. The only equipment adaptation required was the straightforward replacement of standard cellulose fuel filters with B100-compatible alternatives.

Working collaboratively with Syntech, Speedy say they have demonstrated that a UK-produced B100 biofuel can provide the construction industry with a practical and immediately deployable alternative to fossil diesel.

Syntech ASB will now be available across Speedy’s entire power fleet with no rental price uplift , enabling customers to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, while at the same time benefiting from full fuel duty relief.

With UK-sourced waste feedstocks, UK production and a transparent, traceable supply chain, Syntech ASB provides customers with greater confidence over the origin, sustainability and security of their fuel, Speedy says.

Speedy says the collaboration with Syntech gives contractors and infrastructure clients access to a credible lower-carbon fuel solution across a nationwide power fleet, allowing meaningful emissions and carbon reductions to be achieved today using the equipment already operating on sites across the UK.

Mike DeRome, Speedy Hire head of fuel said “We are delighted with the result of these trials, and what it will mean for the decarbonising of the construction sector. It's been encouraging to see how other low carbon fuels, alongside HVO, can truly become drop in solutions and Speedy looks forward to the collaboration with Syntech moving forward.”

Syntech Biofuel’s COO Robert Hart added, "We are extremely proud of the work done to date in driving broader adoption of Syntech ASB, and this endorsement combined with our strategic distribution partnership with New Era Energy means we can supply any client requirement anywhere in the UK”

Speedy customers can now specify Syntech ASB when hiring suitable power-generation equipment, supported by guidance on deployment, fuel management and the applicable duty treatment.

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