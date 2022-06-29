Speedy steps up DIY drive

Paul Jackson, Speedy's chief digital officer

Whether to focus solely on trade customers or to compete in the DIY sphere has long been a doctrinal issue in the tool hire business; no one appears to have ever entirely cracked the high street with tool hire. But Speedy is giving it a good go.

Speedy already has concessions within 36 B&Q hardware stores and has now hired a former Ikea digital chief to drive its online strategy to simplify tool and equipment hire for consumers.

Paul Jackson has joined Speedy as chief digital officer (CDO) from furniture retailer Ikea, where he held the same position in the UK & Ireland. Paul Jackson will join the company’s executive board and will be responsible for enhancing the firm’s digital proposition across its customer base, from construction to DIY.

He has previously led e-commerce, home delivery and data analytics strategies for several other household consumer brands, including Sainsburys and Argos.

Chief executive Russell Down said: “Creating a market-leading digital proposition is a strategic priority for our business as we expand into the DIY market. We need to benchmark ourselves beyond the hire sector to be truly successful. Paul’s wealth of experience in building online strategies for leading consumer retailers will be vital as we grow into the DIY market, while also meeting the needs of our entire customer base from small trades to large contractors.”

Paul Jackson said: “This is a really exciting time to join Speedy. The DIY market offers huge potential for growth and our 200-strong UK wide service centre network provides a fantastic foundation to build a digital strategy that will simplify and enhance the customer experience for consumers and businesses.

“This proposition, alongside the company’s clear sense of purpose in investing in its people, its communities and the environment, make this a compelling opportunity.”

