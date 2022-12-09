Star Living acquires Maidstone development site

Design by Formation Architects

The Mote Road car park in Maidstone had been earmarked by Maidstone Council as one of five priority regeneration areas across the town. Planners have already given permission for the construction of two 12-storey apartment blocks that will bring 78 studio/one-bedroom apartments, 84 two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom homes to the site – 172 in all – along with improved public realm and 1,100 sqm of commercial space.

Maidstone Council’s planning officers said the towers, mainly built in brick, would “have a significantly positive impact upon the townscape”. Before it was a car park, the Mote Road site was once home to a paper factory, and the design of the new apartment blocks, by Formation Architects, uses this, as well as traditional Kentish architecture to provide inspiration for the contemporary buildings, the developer says.

