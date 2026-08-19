Steel up for Croydon recycling facility

Powerday, a London waste management and recycling service provider, announced the redevelopment earlier this year. Once operational, the facility will become Powerday's third high-capacity MRF, capable of processing up to 100,000t of material annually. It will strengthen Powerday’s recycling and waste processing network, supporting customers across the M25 and expanding its services into southern counties through Powerday National.

Construction continues to progress on schedule, with structural steel works for the main processing building now almost complete. Installation of the reinforced concrete walls is underway and expected to continue over the coming weeks, while the site's drainage infrastructure is nearing completion.

The project has already reached many key milestones; the temporary power supply is fully connected, external storage bays have been concreted and are ready for the installation of structural steel and cladding works for both the main processing building and storage bays are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Once complete, the new MRF will incorporate proven processing technology supplied by development partner Turmec, including an electromagnet and two optical sorters, that will improve sorting accuracy and maximise material recovery, helping Powerday process waste more efficiently and increase recycling rates. Solar panels will also be installed as part of the site's sustainability strategy, supporting on-site renewable energy generation and reducing the facility's environmental impact.

Eamon Davitt, commercial director at Powerday, said, “It's fantastic to see the redevelopment of our Croydon facility progressing so well. Reaching these big milestones brings us another step closer to delivering an advanced MRF that will strengthen our operations and provide even greater support for our customers across London and the Southeast.

“This investment reflects our long-term commitment to expanding recycling capacity, improving operational efficiency and providing the infrastructure needed to meet growing demand for responsible waste management. We look forward to seeing the project continue to take shape over the coming months.”

The Croydon MRF remains on track to become fully operational in April 2027.

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