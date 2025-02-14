Steelwork contractors call for Britain first tendering

Belgian specialist Victor Buyck Steel Construction was the steelwork subcontractor for Suffolk County Council’s Gull Wing bridge across Lake Lothing in Lowestoft.

The British Constructional Steelwork Association says that its UK members are seeing major contracts awarded to European competitors when they need the work to keep UK industry alive.

The BCSA has previously campaigned for the UK government to prioritise domestic firms for infrastructure projects to protect the UK’s manufacturing base and economic stability.

Among high-profile major projects using foreign steelwork contractors are HS2 and the new Gull Wing bridge in Lowestoft.

The latest BCSA Market Share Survey reports that the total structural frames market in Great Britain is expected to have shrunk by 6.7% in 2024, amounting to a loss of over 2.4 million square metres of floor area.

This downturn is likely to be exacerbated by delays caused by the Building Safety Act (BSA), which is creating bottlenecks in project approvals. BCSA members, including Severfield, Billington, Elland Steel and William Hare, have seen and expect to see a further decline in high-rise building projects, a sector that has long been central to their businesses. These delays and market pressures are placing financial strain on BCSA members and their supply chains, putting jobs and businesses at risk.

Currently, 122 projects are awaiting Gateway Two approval, with some developers facing delays of more than 40 weeks. This backlog includes at least 31 new-build high-rise schemes, held up due to a shortage of regulatory staff and infrastructure. The Health & Safety Executive’s role as a statutory consultee for fire safety assessments has further complicated the process, delaying project approvals and reducing the number of available tenders for constructional steelwork firms.

BCSA chief executive Jonathan Clemens said: “The country’s energy infrastructure plans, including pylons and transmission towers, will require an estimated 70,000 tonnes of steel, yet UK firms capable of delivering 100% of this demand are being overlooked in favour of overseas suppliers. Similarly, the offshore wind sector will require between 20–25 million tonnes of steel by 2050, but we are deeply concerned about whether UK fabricators will be given the opportunity to meet this need. A sector that not only creates skilled well-paid jobs but also for every pound spent creates an additional £2.92 according to a 2020 CBI survey.

“The Building Safety Act is important legislation but its rushed implementation has created major bottlenecks. If the current delays and market pressures continue, we risk losing jobs and businesses within the UK’s steelwork sector. We need urgent action to clear the backlog and ensure that British firms are prioritised for vital infrastructure projects.”

