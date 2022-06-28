Tarmac orders battery-powered mixer truck

The electric mixer is expected to arrive at Tarmac’s Washwood Heath site in Birmingham this autumn.

Fleet telematics data show that the normal delivery profile of a concrete truck is around 120km and the electric Renault is specified to match this as well as power the mixer and discharge pump.

The truck will have the ability to fast charge within two hours if needed and has a 265kWh battery with a guarantee of up to 10 years operation.

Tarmac logistics director John Anderson said: “This order marks the first practical step towards a whole fleet transition to electric mixers and demonstrates our commitment to lead by example as we continue to turn our net zero ambitions into actions.

“One of Tarmac’s key sustainability goals is to be at the forefront of implementing low CO 2 transport and logistics solutions, and this shows us doing exactly that.”

The 26-tonne Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wide will come with enhanced safety features, Tarmac said, since the batteries provide a lower centre of gravity, improving stability. The speed of the drum rotation is computer-controlled to optimise energy consumption for loading, unloading and transit of different types of mix.

Total Vehicle Solutions (TVS) and its McPhee Mixers brand turned the Renault trucks into a cement mixer.

TVS technical director Kevin Walker said: “TVS is excited to partner with Renault Trucks in bringing the first electric concrete mixer to the Tarmac fleet. This initial solution uses a hydraulic system, with the full electric drive expected to be released in 2023. The project has proudly been supported by Scottish Enterprise, and the electric concrete mixer will be manufactured in Motherwell, Scotland.

“TVS and McPhee Mixers have worked hard to develop a more efficient and sustainable mixer solution. This is a significant milestone for TVS and our McPhee Mixer brand, and we look forward to working closely with Renault Trucks in expanding the Tarmac fleet as they commit to bringing more innovative zero-carbon solutions into service.”

