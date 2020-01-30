TClarke targets intelligent FM

Gooee provides a single-pane view of a building's systems

Gooee describes itself as an internet of things (IoT) building intelligence platform unifying building control, communication, sensing & data analytics.

Gooee connects and controls a building, allowing owners and users to unify all building controls (heating, lighting, etc.) with remote engineering and data analytics to provide a 'single-pane' view of the building and its systems.

TClarke has signed a five-year UK exclusive agreement to sell, install and maintain the Gooee suite of smart building products. As part of this agreement, TClarke has made what it described as “a small but strategic” investment in Gooee.

TClarke said that it would provide the opportunity to become an intelligent facilities management provider.

Chief executive Mark Lawrence said: "We are excited about the very significant potential of the Gooee technology. Gooee allows building owners to significantly reduce their carbon footprint, it is ready to scale in the UK and other markets. We look forward to working together with the Gooee team to transform building performance."

Neil Salt, managing director and co-founder of Gooee, said: "Buildings need to lower their impact on the environment and adapt for the future; they contribute 40% of global energy demand and 40% in CO2 global emissions. 'Bringing Buildings to Life', Gooee's revolutionary PropTech platform delivers efficient and sustainable smart built environments, contributing to environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals for businesses. The TClarke partnership gives us an accelerated route to market at scale."

