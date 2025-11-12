Three shortlisted for fifth section of A9 dualling

Visualisation of Faskally crossing and Clunie footbridge

Construction of the fifth section of the A9 – from Pitlochry to Killiecrankie – involves upgrading 6.4 km of the A9 to dual carriageway.

The three contractors on the shortlist are:

Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering

Kier Transportation

Wills Bros Civil Engineering.

Over the coming months, the three companies will take part in a period of dialogue, at the end of which they will be invited to submit final tenders. Contract award is expected to be made in autumn 2026 following evaluation of the final tenders.

Project completion is expected by the end of 2030.

The £205m (estimated at Q2 2025 prices) Pitlochry to Killiecrankie project involves building or upgrading nine bridges, including a substantial new crossing of the River Tummel alongside the existing Tummel Bridge. It also involves a new bridge alongside the existing Clunie Bridge over Loch Faskally and a new rail bridge over the Highland Mainline Railway.

The Pitlochry to Killiecrankie project will be the third contract in the A9 Dualling Programme to be delivered using Transport Scotland’s amended NEC4 Engineering and Construction contract. The contract for this project will also feature a carbon reduction fund, which is a capped fund that can be drawn on by the successful contractor to provide additional financial support to achieve reductions in carbon emissions that may otherwise be uneconomic.

Scotland’s transport secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The government is continuing to meet the planned milestones in our delivery plan for completion of the A9 dualling programme. This next phase in the procurement process will see an intensive period of ongoing discussions as each of the contractors work to refine their outline design proposals. This is part of our approach to drive value for money for the Scottish taxpayer.

“We expect to award this contract in Autumn next year and when construction is complete for this section it is anticipated that almost 50% of the A9 between Perth and Inverness will be dualled, demonstrating this government’s commitment to complete this vital infrastructure improvement.”

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