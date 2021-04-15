Tilbury Douglas picked for Walsall schools

The Ladder School

Tilbury Douglas starts work this month on both The Ladder School and Walsall Studio School.

The contracts were awarded by the Department for Education under its EFSA 2017 medium band construction framework. The schools will be operated by The Mercian Trust.

Designed in collaboration with Race Cottam Architects, The Ladder School will be a new build school providing alternative provision for young people in the Walsall area who are at the risk of exclusion from mainstream education. They are currently taught in temporary accommodation but by next year they will be in a new two- and three-storey school building with capacity for 112 students in key stage four and post-16 education.

On an adjacent site, an extension to Walsall Studio School will be constructed simultaneously. Walsall Studio School is a specialist studio school for creative, digital and health industries.

Walsall Studio School is being extended

