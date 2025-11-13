Transfer of Building Safety Regulator moves forward

The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) has published draft regulations to move the functions of the Building Safety Regulator out of the Health & Safety Executive and into an executive non-departmental public body.

The regulations come into force on 27th January 2026.

Minister for building safety Samantha Dixon said in a written parliamentary statement: “In June 2025, my department announced changes to the Building Safety Regulator (BSR). Today I am laying before the House draft regulations which will move the functions of the Building Safety Regulator out of the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) and to an executive non-departmental public body sponsored by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government.

“This change will position the BSR for the coming years. It will strengthen lines of accountability and give a dedicated focus to BSR operations, and is an important first step towards establishing a single construction regulator, the lead recommendation of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 2 report.

“I am grateful to HSE for the leadership and experience it has brought to the establishment and early operations of the BSR, and for its ongoing support as this change is made.”

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