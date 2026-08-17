Trimble helps ensure earthworks go to plan

The new software, SketchUp Pro Civil Contractor, targets contractors performing earthwork, grading and utility construction. It aims to gives users without deep 3D modeling skills a fast, intuitive way to create 3D earthwork models in Trimble SketchUp and bring them into Trimble Siteworks and the Trimble Earthworks grade control platform. This connected 3D-to-field workflow, Trimble says, carries a single digital model from design through layout, construction and verification, reducing rework and improving accuracy.

“Generating field-ready models in SketchUp makes it easier for contractors to move from design to machine guidance without the complexity of traditional 3D CAD software,” said Elwyn McLachlan, vice president of civil construction product and strategy, Trimble. “By streamlining data exchange between design, surveying and earthmoving, SketchUp Pro Civil Contractor helps contractors minimise downtime and get to work faster.”

“From small grading and excavating jobs to large-scale earthwork, this connected workflow gives contractors of all sizes the advantages of creating designs grounded in real-world site conditions and confidently carrying that information through to construction,” said Chris Cronin, senior vice president of architecture and design solutions and education at Trimble.

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