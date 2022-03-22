T&T picked for Denver airport expansion

Photograph courtesy of Denver International Airport

Denver International Airport (DEN) is the second-largest airport in the world by size and has the longest runway in the US. In 2021, it served 58.8 million passengers and was the third busiest airport in the world.

As air passenger numbers return to pre-pandemic levels, DEN is preparing to accommodate 100 million passengers a year between 2030 and 2035 through an ongoing programme of expansion and modernisation of terminal capacity.

The programme, which is backed by a multi-billion-dollar capital investment plan, focuses on improving operations and passenger flow, as well as maintaining enhanced security.

Turner & Townsend’s role will support the airport’s ‘Vision 100’ plan through set-up, delivery and close out of key projects, as well as supporting the creation of a Center of Excellence & Equity in Aviation for capital project delivery. In addition, Turner & Townsend will work with local members of the minority and women-owned business enterprise (MWBE) community in Denver, as part of DEN’s commitment to bringing new opportunities and development to historically underserved businesses.

Christopher McAtasney, director of infrastructure at Turner & Townsend said: “We are delighted to join DEN on their journey in creating their Center of Excellence and Equity in Aviation for capital project delivery. And we are particularly happy to be furthering our mission to help grow and invest in MWBE businesses through partnerships that bolster their experience and lead to more opportunities in infrastructure development.

“We look forward to contributing towards building a positive legacy for the aviation industry, by utilising and sharing our global expertise in shaping greener, more inclusive and more productive programmes.”

