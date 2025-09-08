UK timber imports dip nearly 3% in first half

Latest statistics from trade body Timber Development UK (TDUK) show that total imports of timber and panel product reached 4.76 million m³ in the first six months of 2025.

This was down 2.9% from 4.90 million m³ in the first half of 2024.

The bulk of the decline was driven by weaker demand in the second quarter of the year, with Q2 volumes 159,000 m³ lower than in Q2 2024, outweighing a small increase of 16,000 m³ in the first quarter, said TDUK.

Across the main product categories, imports of solid wood fell by 3.8% in H1 2025, while panel product imports declined by 1.2%. Softwood, hardwood, and medium-density fibreboard (MDF) sectors all recorded lower volumes, with softwood imports dropping by 4%. Much of this was due to a reduction of 145,000 m³ in imports from Sweden – down 10% year-on-year. Ireland and Germany also supplied less softwood to the UK market, although imports from Latvia and Finland offset some of the decline, with combined volumes from those countries rising by 60,000 m³. Growth of 7% from Latvia and 6% from Finland helped boost their market share.

For tropical hardwoods, a weaker Q2 2025 transformed a near 3% growth in Q1 2025 to a 6% loss for the first half of the year. MDF also saw a significant fall in volumes, with imports down 29% compared to the previous year.

Despite the overall downward trend, some product areas continued to grow. Particleboard, plywood and particularly engineered wood products (EWP) saw increases in imports, underlining the growing importance of these materials in construction and manufacturing, TDUK said. Engineered wood continues to buck the broader market slowdown. Although the smallest timber group analysed, EWPs saw 14% growth in H1 2024, with each type growing strongly.

Softwood plywood saw 12.6% growth compared with 2024, with Brazil consolidating its position as the number one supplying country – accounting for almost three-quarters of all softwood plywood imported by the UK. Imports from China fell by a fifth, meanwhile, with Finnish imports falling by a third.

The TDUK report also highlighted significant movement in pricing. Softwood prices rose 11% in the first half of 2025, a reflection of supply constraints and evolving market conditions. Whitewood values in H1 2025 were 5% lower than H1 2024, while redwood values rose by 26%.

The value of all plywood imported by the UK in H1 2025 was 2% higher than in H1 2024. Hardwood plywood values fell by 2% while softwood plywood values rose by 15%. The growth in softwood plywood values was generated by a 13% increase in volume coupled with a 2% rise in average prices. The fall of 2% in hardwood value was due to a 12% fall in the average price coupled with an 11% increase in volume.

TDUK head of technical and trade Nick Boulton said: “After a relatively steady start to 2025, timber import volumes softened in the second quarter, resulting in a modest decline overall of just under 3% compared to last year. We’re seeing a mixed picture across product categories: softwood, hardwood, and MDF volumes have eased back, while engineered wood products and other panel products are enjoying strong growth, reflecting ongoing shifts in market preferences.

“Rising softwood prices and subdued levels of housebuilding add further complexity to the outlook, but the strong performance of engineered wood underlines its growing role in UK construction and manufacturing. TDUK will continue to monitor these market trends closely and support members in navigating this evolving trading environment.”

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