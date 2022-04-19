United Living lands £23m March contract

United Living subsidiary Partner Construction will build 118 new homes for affordable rent and shared ownership.

The contract was awarded to United Living, with Sage Housing, the affordable housing provider for the site.

The development is part of the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority’s and Fenland District Council’s regeneration plans for March, providing accessible housing, improving transport links, and redesigning public spaces.

The local authority has secured £20m a year for 30 years central government funding for regeneration, through the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Single Investment Fund.

Partner Construction regional managing director Frank Lincoln said: “With investment from the combined authority, we can work together to build future-proof family homes that will benefit the community and local area.”

