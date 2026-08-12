US buildings and UK power drive Balfour Beatty growth

UK power helped drive Balfour Beatty's revenue growth

In UK construction, the group saw a profit from operations (PFO) margin of 3.4%, from 3.6%, representing progress, the group said, as 2025 margins had included a £10m one off credit.

In US construction, PFO hit £22m, up from an £11m loss, powered by buildings growth and by reducing losses in civils. Support services PFO reached £66m, up by £20m from the previous first half. Infrastructure investments lost £9m, driven, the company said, by monitor and legal costs, which have now ceased.

Chief executive Philip Hoare said, "Balfour Beatty enters the second half with real momentum. Our strong first-half performance reflects the quality of our business, the discipline of our execution and, above all, the exceptional contribution of our people in delivering for our customers.

“We have continued to secure high-quality work, drive profitability and generate strong cash flow. By bringing together the best of our people, expertise and capabilities, we are supporting customers as they invest in the infrastructure which economies need to grow, now and into the future. Supported by a £23 billion order book, attractive growth markets and strong operational momentum, Balfour Beatty is well positioned to deliver these programmes safely, efficiently and at scale.

“Together, these strengths give us confidence in our outlook and in our ability to continue generating profitable growth and attractive returns for our shareholders.”

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