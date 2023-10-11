US consultant continues UK acquisition trail

Left to right are Paul Gibbons, Stephen DeSimone, Bill Bordill and (DeSimone CFO) Tony Manuelli

Founded in 2001 by Paul Gibbons, Decipher Consulting offers construction consulting services, including quantum and project advisory, quantity surveying, project planning, dispute resolution, expert testimony and training.

Paul Gibbons, now 50, runs the business with director Bill Bordill and a staff of 22.

Stephen DeSimone, chairman and chief executive of DeSimone Consulting Engineering, said: “We welcome Paul, Bill, and the Decipher team as we continue to undertake transformative projects in new and exciting locations.”

DeSimone set up a London office just last year and has an eye out for boutique acquisitions. In August this year it took over Heptonstall structural engineering firm DP Squared.

Decipher chief executive Paul Gibbons said: "I am thrilled to join DeSimone Consulting Engineering and become a part of an impressive global family. I look forward to combining Decipher's specialised expertise in construction with DeSimone's renowned engineering consulting experience. DeSimone’s international reach and substantial operational capabilities will help us deliver unparalleled value to our clients and shape the future of the built environment both domestically and internationally."

