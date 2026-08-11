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15 August 2026

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  3. VDMA updates concrete pump manual

VDMA updates concrete pump manual

4 days European trade association the VDMA has revised its safety manual for concrete delivery and placing machines.

The revision, the 21st, restructures the the well-established set of regulations and adapts it to current requirements. It focuses n a clear reorganisation and the consistent incorporation of new framework conditions. These include, in particular, processes and terminology from EU legislation, relevant accident insurance regulations and the current state of the art. The working group has integrated extensive insights from operational practice into the new Revision 21.

The manual is available for free from the VDMA.

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