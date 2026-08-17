Ventro completes RD Jukes acquisition

Julian Jukes and Harvey Melvin seal the deal

Founded in 1968 by Roy and Eiryl Jukes, RD Jukes is a family-run business headquartered in Walsall, with a long-standing reputation for delivering specialist electrical engineering services, particularly across the NHS and wider public sector. Now led by Julian Jukes, son of the founders, the business employs 29 people, generates annual revenue of approximately £6 million and has built longstanding customer relationships, with many partnerships spanning more than 20 years.

Ventro says the acquisition will enhance its ability to deliver fully integrated, end-to-end building compliance solutions, combining specialist electrical engineering expertise with the group’s wider compliance offering. This enables customers to consolidate more of their compliance requirements under one provider.

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