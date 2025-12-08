Views sought on Chinese-backed Mix Manchester plans

Outline of the Mix Manchester site

A six-week public consultation for phase one of Mix Manchester launches today, Monday 8th December 2025, giving residents, businesses and stakeholders the opportunity to shape plans for a science, innovation and manufacturing campus by Manchester Airport.

The planning application for phase one of Mix Manchester is being prepared a joint venture of Beijing Construction Engineering Group (BCEG) with Manchester Airports Group (MAG), Manchester City Council (MCC) and Greater Manchester Pension Fund (GMPF).

A final planning application is set to be lodged with Manchester City Council in early 2026.

Phase one of Mix Manchester aims to deliver 6,750 sqm of ‘mid-tech’ space across three buildings comprising 11 workspaces in total, plus an amenity space. This phase will also have a multi-storey car park with ground-floor commercial space.

The planning application will be submitted as a hybrid application, seeking full planning permission for the mid-tech units and a multi-storey car park, as well as outline planning permission for future development areas across the wider site, totalling more than 100,000 sqm of flexible hybrid commercial space with medium and large scale manufacturing, to be delivered in later phases.

Emily Fleet, development manager for Mix Manchester, said: “As we move forward with planning for Mix Manchester, it’s important that the voices of residents, the local business community and other relevant stakeholders inform our ambitious plans.

“This is an extremely significant development for Greater Manchester, driven by a dynamic joint venture partnership, with the full backing of the Council and funding from central government, so we really encourage people to share their views and help us bring these plans to life.”

Details of the proposals are available on the consultation website: www.mix-manchester.com/consultation

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