Vistry, Kingston Council receive permission for new homes

BPTW's vision of the new homes

The reserved matters planning consent enables the next phase of the long-term regeneration of the Cambridge Road Estate in Kingston to progress, which will deliver a total of 2,170 high-quality new homes alongside new community facilities, green spaces and improved public realm.

Designed by architects BPTW, Phase 2 will provide 383 new homes, including 94 council rent homes, helping Kingston Council deliver much-needed affordable housing for local residents. The plans also include more than 700 cycle spaces, around 120 parking spaces, approximately 100 new trees, and over 2,000 sq m of dedicated play space.

The planning permission follows significant progress across the wider regeneration programme, with 250 homes already completed in Phase 1 and a further 202 homes and a new community centre currently under construction.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk