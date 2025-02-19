Volvo goes all electric for Bauma 2025

Volvo has upgraded its battery-powered 23-tonne EC230 Electric

At Munich’s Bauma fair in April (7th-13th), Volvo Construction Equipment will be displaying only machines that have no tail-pipe emissions – just electric powered ones.

While Volvo will continue to offer diesel-powered versions of the machinery that it makes, these will not be making the journey to Munich.

Machines that Volvo plans to display include an upgraded 23-tonne EC230 Electric mid-size excavator, the L120 Electric and L90 Electric wheeled loaders, the battery-powered EWR150 Electric wheeled excavator and the plug-in EW240 Electric Material Handler.

Melker Jernberg, president of Volvo CE, said: “We are at a critical moment in our industry’s transformation. With our biggest launch ever, featuring a range of versatile technologies, we are prepared to offer industry-leading products, services, and solutions to assist customers at any stage of their transformation journey. We stand firm in our commitments to innovation, sustainability and leadership in the industry.”

