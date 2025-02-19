  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

19 February 2025

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Volvo goes all electric for Bauma 2025

Volvo goes all electric for Bauma 2025

10 hours Volvo Construction Equipment is set to ‘make history’, it says, by displaying no diesel powered machinery at the world’ biggest construction trade fair.

Volvo has upgraded its battery-powered 23-tonne EC230 Electric
Volvo has upgraded its battery-powered 23-tonne EC230 Electric

At Munich’s Bauma fair in April (7th-13th), Volvo Construction Equipment will be displaying only machines that have no tail-pipe emissions – just electric powered ones.

While Volvo will continue to offer diesel-powered versions of the machinery that it makes, these will not be making the journey to Munich.

Machines that Volvo plans to display include an upgraded 23-tonne EC230 Electric mid-size excavator, the L120 Electric and L90 Electric wheeled loaders, the battery-powered EWR150 Electric wheeled excavator and the plug-in EW240 Electric Material Handler.

Melker Jernberg, president of Volvo CE, said: “We are at a critical moment in our industry’s transformation. With our biggest launch ever, featuring a range of versatile technologies, we are prepared to offer industry-leading products, services, and solutions to assist customers at any stage of their transformation journey. We stand firm in our commitments to innovation, sustainability and leadership in the industry.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »