Waterhouse joins BBA board

Richard Waterhouse

BBA said that the appointment of Richard Waterhouse to its board would support its transition towards becoming a ‘systems-led’ organisation.

His experience leading NBS’s transition to a digitised organisation will prove invaluable to BBA senior management team, BBA said.

chief executive Hardy Giesler said: “Richard brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience as an industry leader who truly understands the power of construction data in the design, supply and construction of the built environment. He is a fierce believer in using technology to solve client problems and forge partnerships across the industry. We believe Richard’s input will be fundamental in helping the BBA become a truly systems-led organisation, putting clients at the heart of everything we do.”

Richard Waterhouse said: “I am delighted to be able to join BBA as it continues its transformation into a customer focussed organisation playing a pivotal role in construction product safety. Its digitalisation journey will reinforce its focus on safety and transparency.”

A chartered architect, Richard Waterhouse led the management buy-out of NBS in 2018. He he has chaired the B555 British Standards BIM committee, the CB5 construction standards strategy and co-chaired the European Standards CEN/TC442 Working Group on BIM Strategy and Planning. He has also been head of the UK delegation for the International Standards Organisation technical committee TC59 SC13 (Organisation and digitisation of information about buildings and civil engineering works).

