Wates mobilises for £40m school build

Coundon Court is getting a campus-style layout

Coundon Court secondary school was one of the first 50 schools in England to receive funding under the government’s school rebuilding programme (SRP). Six buildings will be demolished and replaced with three new three-storey teaching blocks, a sports hall and communal facilities.

The new school buildings are designed to achieve net zero carbon in operation (NZCiO) and exceed the requisite planning policy and building regulation standards. They will have solar PV panelling, air source heat pumps, rain gardens and sustainable drainage.

Wates will be carrying out the construction work while the school remains operational (during term time, at least). A phasing plan has been put in place to ensure minimal disruption for pupils and staff.

Completion is expected in summer 2025 although Wates’ £39.6m contract officially runs until 27th February 2026.

