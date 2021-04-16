Wates signed for Abbey Road phase two

Artist's impression of the new community centre

Having previously delivered phase one, Wates has the contract for phase two of the three-phased housing regeneration project around the junction of Abbey Road and Belsize Road in north London.

Phase two will see the construction of a two-storey structure to house a community centre on the ground floor and a healthcare centre on the first floor. The building will be made of brick, timber and glass, with a timber glulam façade manufactured offsite. The council is targeting a BREEAM rating of excellent.

The works form Phase Two of a wider regeneration, the Abbey area masterplan, which aims to add 241 housing units and improved community facilities to Camden.

The building that Wates is putting up on Belsize Road will provide a new, merged site for the existing Abbey Community Centre and Belsize Priory Medical Practice. Their current sites will eventually be demolished to make way for housing in phase three.

Wates completed phase one in February 2019 – which was the demolition of a multi-storey car park to make way for the first 141 new homes and some commercial space.

Planning for phase two has already been approved and final completion is expected in April 2022.

The project team also includes Ikon Consultancy, CBRE, architect AHR, landscape architect Fabrik, consulting engineer Stantec and building services engineer Norman Bromley Partnership.

Richard Shroll, Wates Construction’s regional managing director for London residential, said: “The Abbey area regeneration is a landmark investment for Camden and Phase Two is a vital part of its success. The new community hub and medical centre will be the cornerstone of the entire project – offering a place for locals to socialise, exercise and receive wellbeing support for years to come – as well as providing vital learning and employment opportunities throughout its build.”

