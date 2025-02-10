Welsh crane firm adds 150-tonne Liebherr

RCC's new Liebherr LTM 1150-5.3

RRC Crane Hire’s new five-axle 150-tonne class Liebherr joins a fleet that ranges from an old Iron Fairy to a 300-tonne Demag.

The LTM 1150-5.3 has a 66-metre telescopic boom topped by a 10.8- to 19-metre double swingaway fly jib. A seven-metre insert can be added between the boom nose and the extension to take the hoist height to 92 metres and the maximum lifting radius to 72 metres.

RCC has opted for the remote control which allows for all lifting and slewing functions to be operated away from the vehicle.

The crane can carry 29 tonnes of its 45 tonnes of counterweight while travelling, complying with UK STGO (Special Types General Orders) road regulations. This means that for most jobs it is self-sufficient, not requiring support transport to bring extra ballast.

RRC Crane Hire managing director and co-owner Ian Cross said: “The new LTM 1150-5.3 will be the perfect fit between our 100-tonne cranes and our LTM 1230-5.1. We would like to thank Steve Elliot and the Liebherr team for supporting us through the process. RRC Crane Hire now looks forward to the next Liebherr arrival in 2025.”

