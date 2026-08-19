Wernick's RestPod upgrades site accommodation

RestPod aims to offer a premium, overnight accommodation option installed on site to help staff recover from early starts, night shifts and long hours. With a recent investment of £1.25m expanding their existing range, RestPod can now support engineers, supervisors, commissioning teams and specialist contractors on remote construction and infrastructure projects.

Set apart from standard site accommodation, RestPod aims to be more than a temporary building with beds. The self-contained RestPod cabins are designed with premium features, including ensuite shower rooms, integrated heating and LED lighting, USB charging points, and overhead storage.

Accommodation options range from Solo or Twin bed setups, to the larger Twin Luxe solution designed for longer stays and enhanced comfort on site. In terms of construction, RestPod is built for demanding environments with a robust steel structure and fully insulated walls, ceilings and floors.

While some sites require a full modular accommodation setup, RestPod is designed for jobs that simply need engineers based on site, supervisors available for changing shifts, and accommodation that can be deployed quickly. Where changing project conditions need to be considered, RestPod can also be scaled to your project and positioned flexibly around live site environments.

Wernick Hire recently provided six RestPod units to BAM Nuttall’s bridge-stretching works across the River Deben, allowing workers to stay on-site safely and comfortably in a compact, self-contained welfare solution.

Carl Morson from BAM Nuttall said, “The units were in great shape and had everything our team needed, clean showers, plenty of sockets, and a comfortable setup overall. The service from Wernick was fast and polite, and everything was turned around in a short space of time. I’d be happy to recommend them.”

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