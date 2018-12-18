Willmott Dixon promotes COOs to main board

John Waterman (left) and Mike Hart

John Waterman, COO of Willmott Dixon Construction, and Mike Hart, COO of Willmott Dixon Interiors, join the Willmott Dixon Holdings board from the start of 2019.

They have a combined service at Willmott Dixon of 55 years and their promotion underlines the company’s strategy to focus on what are now its core businesses: construction and interior fit-out.

“These promotions reflect John and Mike’s exceptional commitment, astute contribution and loyalty to our business over many years, which have resulted in the increasing success and the sustained growth and profile of our construction and interiors companies under their leadership,” said group chief executive Rick Willmott.

Willmott Dixon has secured 80% of its budgeted 2019 orders and has identified future workload of nearly £2bn.

“While our network of customer relationships remains deliberately focused on built environment projects in the public sector, especially those procured through collaborative frameworks, it’s also been encouraging to see many of our private sector customers being sufficiently confident to continue to grow market share ahead of Brexit,” Rick Willmott said.

“We have also worked hard to ensure that our banks view us as ‘best in class’ with no bank borrowings or overdrafts; whilst maintaining the best supply chain payment terms and payment record in the industry.”

From January 2019 the Willmott Dixon Holdings board will be made up of six executive directors – chairman Colin Enticknap, chief executive Rick Willmott, company secretary Wendy McWilliams, CFO Graham Dundas and the COOs Mike Hart and John Waterman –plus two non-executives in Jonathon Porritt and Christopher Sheridan.