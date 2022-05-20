Willmott Dixon starts £43m Chertsey retirement complex

CGI of the Homewood Grove development

Once complete, Homewood Grove will have 116 one-, two- and three-bed apartments along with community facilities for residents that include a swimming pool, gym, dance studio, bistro and bar/coffee shop, a members lounge, village hall, activities room and beauty salon.

The £43m development is backed by Octopus Real Estate.

The all-electric energy system is powered by a photovoltaic array on the flat roof and air source heat pumps for the swimming pool

The facility is expected to be ready in spring 2024.

