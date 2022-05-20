  1. Instagram
Fri May 20 2022

  3. Willmott Dixon starts £43m Chertsey retirement complex

9 hours Willmott Dixon has broken ground on a 4.7-acre retirement complex called Homewood Grove in Chertsey, Surrey, for Rangeford Villages.

CGI of the Homewood Grove development
CGI of the Homewood Grove development

Once complete, Homewood Grove will have 116 one-, two- and three-bed apartments along with community facilities for residents that include a swimming pool, gym, dance studio, bistro and bar/coffee shop, a members lounge, village hall, activities room and beauty salon.  

The £43m development is backed by Octopus Real Estate.

The all-electric energy system is powered by a photovoltaic array on the flat roof and air source heat pumps for the swimming pool

The facility is expected to be ready in spring 2024.

