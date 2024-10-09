  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed October 09 2024

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Willmott Dixon to build £17m Derby hospital car park

Willmott Dixon to build £17m Derby hospital car park

13 hours Willmott Dixon has been appointed to build a multi-storey car park at Royal Derby Hospital.

artist's impression of the new car park being built at Royal Derby Hospital
artist's impression of the new car park being built at Royal Derby Hospital

Developer Noviniti has awarded Willmott Dixon a £16.8m contract that will result in an additional 500 parking spaces at the Royal Derby.

The car park will be spread over five storeys and replace a current surface level car park. Completion is expected in summer 2025.

Ahead of main works, Willmott Dixon has already put in a temporary car park near the hospital with a park-and-ride system in operation.

Willmott Dixon recently built a 654-space multi-storey car park at Dorset County Hospital.  The company is also currently on site at Darlington railway station building a 600-space multi-storey car park.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »