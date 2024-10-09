Willmott Dixon to build £17m Derby hospital car park

artist's impression of the new car park being built at Royal Derby Hospital

Developer Noviniti has awarded Willmott Dixon a £16.8m contract that will result in an additional 500 parking spaces at the Royal Derby.

The car park will be spread over five storeys and replace a current surface level car park. Completion is expected in summer 2025.

Ahead of main works, Willmott Dixon has already put in a temporary car park near the hospital with a park-and-ride system in operation.

Willmott Dixon recently built a 654-space multi-storey car park at Dorset County Hospital. The company is also currently on site at Darlington railway station building a 600-space multi-storey car park.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk