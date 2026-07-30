Winvic completes Northampton logistics park work

SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton is a strategic logistics hub combining modern warehousing, rail freight connectivity and extensive transport infrastructure.

Over the last five years, Winvic has delivered a comprehensive programme of civils and infrastructure works across the site, supporting the transformation of the land into a major logistics destination.

The works delivered by Winvic include the construction of the Roade Bypass bridge and associated highways works, a new 2.6km bypass for Roade village incorporating bridge and roundabout construction, significant earthworks and associated infrastructure to facilitate the wider strategic rail freight interchange and logistics development.

Winvic also delivered major highways improvements to Junction 15 of the M1, requiring complex traffic management and phased delivery to maintain network resilience while increasing capacity and accessibility to the park.

Further works included the delivery of the site’s Strategic Rail Freight Interchange (SRFI), featuring a dedicated 35-acre rail terminal and a 55,000m² intermodal and HGV slab, comprising 38,000m² of intermodal hardstanding and a 17,000m² HGV area to support container handling and freight operations. The works also included the construction of a 170-metre-long tunnel shielding trains entering and exiting the terminal, forming a critical element of the freight interchange infrastructure.

Alongside the civils and infrastructure programme, Winvic also completed Plot 7, a 2.3 million sq ft distribution facility - for a major online retailer and Plot 4 for end user Yusen Logistics. The 1.2 million sq ft industrial and logistics facility is the first operational building at the park and comprises a 1.14 million sq ft ground floor warehouse and a 333,251 sq ft mezzanine. The project achieved BREEAM Excellent and EPC A ratings and was delivered as Net Zero in Construction in line with the UK Green Building Council Framework.

Located adjacent to Junction 15 and four miles south of Northampton town centre, SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton will ultimately provide up to 5 million sq ft of industrial and logistics space alongside its now operational strategic rail freight interchange and is expected to create around 7,450 jobs.

As one of the UK’s largest rail-connected logistics hubs, the development has been designed to support more sustainable supply chains and strengthen freight connectivity.

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