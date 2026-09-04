Winvic, Mott MacDonald to protect Wear bridge

Winvic civils staff on a bridge projecy

The work on the 1970s bridge carrying the A68 over the Wear is needed to address changes in the river. The bridge comprises two arched, tapered in-situ reinforced concrete beams supporting a reinforced concrete slab deck.

Changes in the river alignment, caused by an upstream gravel bank, have led to erosion of the riverbanks and the southern embankment near the bridge pier, resulting in localised undercutting and damage to the paved apron. The Northern Pier & embankment are also now being assessed. This is being closely monitored by Durham County Council and appointed professionals.

Construction works will focus on preventing further embankment erosion, protecting the bridge structure and undertaking refurbishment or replacement works to ensure the long-term resilience of this important transport route.

Following completion of survey & design works, Winvic will issue Durham County Council with options for the recommended repairs to the structure and scour protection measures to the southern embankment extending upstream of the bridge. The final design solution will be confirmed following detailed river modelling, durability assessments and cost analysis.

Rob Cook, Winvic’s managing director for civils and infrastructure said: “Securing our first scheme through the NEPO framework with Durham County Council is a significant milestone for our civils and infrastructure sector. The Witton-Le-Wear Bridge is a key route on the A68, and we are proud to support Durham County Council in strengthening this vital link for the local community and the region.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk