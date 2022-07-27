Woolwich Road scheme receives planning consent

The scheme redevelops a brownfield site into 58 new homes, with over 890 sq m of commercial space is also included in the plans.

Comprising a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes and four family maisonettes, the scheme is tenure blind, and offers a mix of private, affordable rent and shared ownership housing provision.

Sustainability is at the forefront of the design with the creation of roof gardens, pocket parks and the incorporation of green living green surfaces significantly increasing biodiversity onsite and improving the streetscape.

The plans have been developed in collaboration with the Royal Borough of Greenwich, Greenwich Society, local ward counsellors and residents, and represent a significant improvement to the urban environment of the Woolwich Road Corridor.

