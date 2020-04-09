Work resumes on Milan’s new line [ – with video]

In order for the work to proceed, safety measures have been adopted to protect the health of workers and avoid contagion. They include checking the body temperature of every worker at the start of the day and at lunchtime; the use of masks; the distribution of hand sanitisers and disinfectant gel dispensers; the enforcement of the safe distance rule; the cleaning and disinfection of sites, dorms and common areas; and a reduction in the number of people who can travel in the same vehicle to and from the site.

Work has started again on all three sections of the metro line – east, west and central – including preparations to start excavating with the large tunnel-boring machines (TBMs) by next week. The M4 will connect Milan’s historic centre with the city airport in 12 minutes.

The project, also known as Line 4 and commissioned by the city, is being carried out by public-private concessionaire M4, whose shareholders include the city and a group of private investors led by Salini Impregilo.

Their work was interrupted due to the introduction of a legislative decree hat was adopted on March 21 by the president of the Lombardy region at the beginning of the spread of Covid-19. The legislative decree required the closure of all activities for 10 days from March 22 to April 5.

Other measures remain in force such as a presidential decree that allows for infrastructure work such as the construction of the M4 on condition that procedures, checks, protective gear and means of working are enforced protect the health of workers and prevent the spread of contagion.

Protective measures are also in place on other Salini Impregilo sites, including the new bridge in Genoa.

