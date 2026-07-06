Work starts at Worksop Priory shops

The scheme received £17.9m from the UK government, with a further £2m from Bassetlaw District Council. Enabling works began on site in February 2026, followed by the careful demolition of sections of the existing Priory Centre building. Works were completed while maintaining access to operational retail units and key pedestrian routes through the town centre, ensuring minimal disruption to businesses, residents and visitors.

Construction activity is now underway with the shopping centre set to host facilities including a climbing wall, indoor adventure play area and a bowling alley. Further works include public areas being refreshed and the installation of a pedestrian bridge over the Chesterfield Canal, providing a new gateway to the redevelopment and town centre. The redevelopment set to deliver a modern, attractive environment designed to increase footfall, strengthen the town centre offer and support long-term economic growth within the area.

Located within the historic market town of Worksop, the project continues to present complex logistical considerations due to its proximity to existing retailers, residential properties and busy access routes. G F Tomlinson has worked closely with the council and stakeholders throughout the programme to ensure works are delivered safely and efficiently while maintaining public access and business operations.

Bassetlaw District Council purchased the site in 2023, with the majority of the £20 million redevelopment funding secured through the previous government's Levelling Up Fund.

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